Detectives from the Pueblo Police Department are investigating an assault that occurred on a walking trail near the West 4th Street Bridge on Tuesday morning, according to a news release from the department.
The victim was reportedly walking his dog when he was approached by an unidentified suspect at about 6:30 AM. The suspect allegedly struck the man in the head with a "T" shaped rod. When he attempted to swing a second time, the victim reportedly caught the rod in his left had and took it away from the suspect.
At that point, the suspect fled. The suspect was last seen traveling westbound on Corona Avenue.
According to the release, the victim described the suspect as a heavyset, 5-foot-7 male, with short dark hair. He was also reportedly wearing an 'Avalanche' jersey and shorts at the time of the attack.
Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Detective Chris Prado at (719) 696-2603.
A lot of people on the streets these days. Glad he and the pup are OK.
