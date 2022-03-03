According to Colorado Parks and Wildlife officials, someone was attacked by a mountain lion in southwest Colorado's Montezuma County on February 27.
Michael Warren, 47, was at his home in the area of Lebanon when he heard a "loud thud" on his front porch. The sound prompted his dogs to start barking aggressively and he decided to investigate, believing that the source of the sound was a fight between domestic cats.
Warren opened the door to the porch a small amount and put his leg in gap to block his dogs from exiting. This is when something grabbed his leg. He then saw a mountain lion fleeing the scene. Security footage later confirmed that it was a lion involved in the attack. A mountain lion print was also found outside of Warren's home.
Warren sustained multiple puncture wounds below the knee from the claws of the mountain lion, though he denied medical treatment when he reported the attack to authorities.
It is believed that Warren's domestic house cats were a reason the mountain lion was on the property – with two of his four cats recently missing.
Authorities searched for the mountain lion, but have been unable to locate it as of March 3. A trap has now been set at the location of the incident.
It is believed that the mountain lion is the same young sub-adult lion that had been previously spotted in the local area.
While not addressed in the official release on the matter, it is typically policy that any wild animal involved in an attack on a human is killed if captured.
This was the first reported mountain lion attack on a human in Colorado since March 11, 2020, as well as the 23rd attack since 1990. This attack also took place on the same day that Colorado Parks and Wildlife authorities removed another mountain lion from beneath a Boulder porch.
Though mountain lion attacks are extremely rare, with the species known for its elusive behavior, it's important to know what to do when a big cat is spotted on the trail. Generally, mountain lions aren't looking at humans as a food source, instead as a potential threat. Because of this, leaving the scene tends to solve most problems.
If you encounter a mountain lion on the trail, slowly back away as you make yourself appear big by waving your arms and standing tall. Try to scare the cat by yelling and throwing objects in its direction. Never crouch down and never run, as these actions can trigger an attack response. If an attack occurs, fight back.
It's also crucial that Colorado's homeowners do their part in preventing negative wildlife encounters, including those with the state's predators. When it comes to mountain lions, removing potential hiding areas can be important, as can making sure that food sources are not readily available – whether that's food waste, small game that regularly visits a bird feeder, or an unsupervised housepet.
Here we go again. Mankind encroaching on Mountain Lion habitat and Lion suffers. And why the heck was he letting his little kitties outside when he should know there is wildlife out there! The man should be charged with negligence of his two dead cats and learn from his naïveté. I feel sorry for his other two cats and the Mountain Lion.
I could not agree more. Talk about not being situationally aware. Not smart.
What did he think his missing house cats were up to?
Does he still not understand about mountain lions and where he lives? He lets his house cats run outside. Now a couple have likely suffered the consequences of his actions. A trap is set up nearby because he investigated the incident without checking more carefully first? A sub adult is still learning; will it, too, suffer the consequences of his not understanding where he lives and how to live with local wildlife?
