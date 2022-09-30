According to the El Paso County Sheriff's Office, an arrest has been made in a Thursday afternoon arson incident during which a man was allegedly setting intentional grass fires along I-25 in the area of mile marker 119, near Colorado Springs.
After a report of the happening was received, members of the El Paso County Sheriff's Office and engines from the Fountain Fire Department responded to the scene and quickly suppressed a small grass fire.
Witness reports helped deputies locate and arrest the suspect, identified as John Leavins, 44. He was charged with 4th-degree arson.
Authorities thanked the public for providing information that led to a quick arrest.
All suspects are innocent until proven guilty.
STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.