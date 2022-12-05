A 34-year-old man from Ignacio was taken into custody on Saturday on suspicion of killing Raeanna "Nikki" Burch-Woodhull, a 28-year-old indigenous woman who had been missing for over a week.
According to the Colorado Bureau of Investigation, Burch-Woodhull was last seen in Ignacio on November 27. She was reportedly in the second trimester of a pregnancy at the time.
Her body was discovered near Colorado State Highway 550 and County Road 310, south of Durango, on Saturday, according to a news release from CBI. The suspect, Luis Raul Valenzuela, was arrested later that day and is currently being held at the La Plata County Jail. He is set to appear in court on Monday.
An investigation into the murder is ongoing and no further details have been made available.
"A CBI Missing Endangered Alert was issued at the request of the Ignacio Police Department in this case. It should be noted that the new Missing Indigenous Person Alert takes effect at the end of the month following completion of the rule-making process," the release said.
According to the Colorado Missing and Murdered Indigenous Relatives Task Force, there have been 65 cases of missing or unsolved murders of indigenous people in the state since 1977. A recent report by the Denver Gazette revealed that more than a third of those cases were reported in the last six years.
The Missing Indigenous Person Alert program is made possible by the passage of Senate Bill 22-150, which requires department of public safety to work with federal, state, tribal, and local law enforcement agencies to improve the investigation of missing and murdered indigenous people cases in Colorado.
"The act requires a law enforcement agency that receives a report of a missing indigenous person to notify the bureau within 8 hours of a report of a missing adult or within 2 hours of a report of a missing child," the bill summary reads.
Burch-Woodhull was a member of the Omaha tribe.
