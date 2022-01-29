A man suspected of lighting an RV on fire was arrested in Grand Junction on Friday, according to the Mesa County Sheriff's Office.
On Friday afternoon, deputies located 60-year-old Leo Medina who was driving an RV in the area of the North Avenue and 29 Road.
Medina had active warrants out for Robbery F4, False Imprisonment M2, Assault in the Third Degree M1, and Theft $50-$300, according to the sheriffs office.
The SWAT Team and the Grand Junction Police Department were called to assist, after Medina refused to evacuate the RV.
"Medina, the sole occupant of the RV, made threats to deputies he was going to start a fire. Deputies evacuated the nearby business and closed 29 Road from D to D ½ Roads as a precaution. Ultimately, deputies trained in crisis intervention and negotiation were able to convince Medina to surrender as the RV caught fire," a press release from the sheriff's office said.
The Grand Junction Fire Department responded to the scene, and were quickly able to extinguish the flames.
Medina was then transported to a local hospital where he was treated for minor injuries and burns, officials say.
"The Mesa County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank the public for their patience with the road closures while law enforcement worked to resolve the situation as safely as possible," the release said.
