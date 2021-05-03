A man is facing a slew of charges after allegedly driving off trail and starting a campfire that got out of control and burned more than 40 acres over the weekend in Colorado.
The blaze, dubbed the "56 Fire," sparked on Saturday in the Lost Park area about 4.2 miles east of Jefferson in Park County off Road 56 and Forest Service Road 130.
Phillip N Riker was arrested on multiple charges including intentionally setting a wildfire-felony 3, second degree arson-felony 4, unlawful conduct on public property, and driving under suspension.
Officials say Riker called 911 to report the fire and remained in the area until crews arrived.
As of 4:30 p.m., Sunday evening, firefighters reported 100% containment of the 56 Fire. Fire engines, a hand crew from the Forest Services, a large airtanker, two single-engine air tankers, and one Type 2 Helicopter were used in controlling the fire.
The #56 Fire is now 100% contained, all resources have been released. Fire will be in patrolled. #SouthParkRDhttps://t.co/Q2IAcktoxt— USFS_Pike&San Isabel (@PSICC_NF) May 2, 2021
Riker was booked in the Park County Jail and released on bond Sunday evening.
"The Park County Sheriff's Office will aggressively pursue persons that have committed any criminal act that results in the destruction of land or structures in our County," the press release states.
Thanks goes out to the responding agencies who assisted in the fire including Park County Communications, Jefferson/Como Fire Protection District (FPD), Platte Canyon FPD, Lake George FPD, North West FPD, South Park Ambulance District, Forest Service, Fairplay Police Department, Colorado State Patrol and Colorado Parks and Wildlife. Teams from the US Forest Service
No injuries occurred or structures were lost from the fire.
I simply do not understand how a campfire can get out of control, we spent many many years if not decades of enjoying our camping in the high country and have never ever had a campfire get out of control. Are some people simply that stupid and irresponsible?
Riker did the responsible thing to report the fire and is getting the book thrown at him. If he had just ran away instead of report it, he would probably not be in so much trouble and a lot more of the beautiful high country would be burnt.
Hope that the prosecutors wake up!
