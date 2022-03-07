On Sunday, a man was arrested after exiting a bus and spraying Eisenhower Tunnel's westbound traffic with a fire extinguisher, according to officials from the Colorado State Patrol (CSP).
The Colorado Department of Transportation was initially made aware of the situation at about 3 PM, after the individual was reportedly kicked off of a Greyhound bus. The reason for why he was kicked off was not made immediately available.
The man then allegedly crossed westbound traffic on foot, grabbed a fire extinguisher from the wall of the tunnel, and began spraying oncoming traffic.
He was eventually arrested by officers from the Summit County Sheriff's Office.
Here's video taken by a CDOT employee of the man being detained. pic.twitter.com/bJs4k3SI8l— Steve Staeger (@SteveStaeger) March 7, 2022
The incident resulted in a short westbound closure, according to CSP.
