Chase Tower in Phoenix. Photo Credit: Cazzy82 (Wikimedia Commons)

On Tuesday, a man scaled the outside of the 483-foot Chase Tower in Phoenix without any safety equipment. He safely made it to the top and was reportedly taken into custody. His successful attempt to climb the massive structure was captured on camera, going viral online.

Local Fox10 Phoenix identified the man as 23-year-old Maison DesChamps, who has a history of scaling tall buildings under the nickname of 'Pro-Life Spiderman.' The entire climb took about an hour.

It appears as if DesChamps mostly used a style of climbing referred to as 'stem' climbing, which involves using counter-pressure to stay in place. This type of climbing often heavily relies on legs and is known for being efficient when done properly, also known for providing plenty of rest moments.

Police arrested DesChamps following the climb, booking him on trespassing and criminal nuisance charges.

With the Super Bowl set to be held in Phoenix this weekend, plenty of tourists were likely around to spot the daring act.

A clip taken by DesChamps while climbing the building can be seen below:

Chase Tower is the second-tallest building in Arizona, second to Westward Ho at 489 feet. However, it's worth noting that more than 200 feet of Westward Ho can be attributed to a massive antenna.

