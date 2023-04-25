According to the Summit County Sheriff's Office, a man has been charged with vehicular homicide after allegedly running over his wife in Breckenridge, Colorado. An initial investigation revealed that the suspect, Bradley Wilson, 67, seemed to be under the influence of alcohol and/or prescription medication at the time of the wreck.
Wilson was allegedly pulling out of the driveway when he backed over his wife, Jennifer Connor, who was behind the vehicle at the time. She was transported to Summit Medical Center and later determined to be deceased.
The incident was reported at about 10:10 AM, with Wilson being the person to place the call.
“This is a community tragedy. Our thoughts and prayers go out to everyone that has been impacted,” said Summit County Sheriff Jaime FitzSimons of the incident.
Wilson has been taken into custody and was booked at the Summit County Detention Facility.
The investigation into the situation is ongoing.
STAY INFORMED: Get free Colorado news with our daily newsletter (Click here)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.