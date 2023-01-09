A man accused of kidnapping a 13-year-old girl in Westminster was reportedly impersonating a member of the famous American rock band 'Bowling for Soup' when the crime took place.
The Westminster Police Department issued an Amber Alert on November 29, after the suspect, 45-year-old Bradford Eblen, allegedly took the young girl.
"It was reported an adult male and his 13-year-old sister, Alexis, accepted a ride from an unknown male to go shopping. While the brother went inside to use the restroom, the suspect left with juvenile female in the car," according to officials.
According to a report by 9News, Eblen told the two that he was famous drummer Gary Wiseman, also offering to pay for them to stay in a hotel for 30 days.
The girl has since been located and Eblen has been arrested.
Eblen has apparently been posing as the drummer for sometime in an attempt to scam people for free lunches. He was even called out by actual Bowling for Soup band member Jaret Reddick on TikTok prior to the kidnapping.
@jaretreddick I guess there IS such a thing!!! :) #identitytheft #identityfraud #bowlingforsoup #freelunch #imposter #fyp ♬ original sound - Jaret Reddick
Reddick posted another video when he received news of the Amber Alert, urging his followers to report any information they may have on Eblen's whereabouts to police.
@jaretreddick Please help find Alexis! #amberalert #missingperson #help ♬ original sound - Jaret Reddick
According to an article from KLS, Eblen was also arrested in Salt Lake City in 2013. At that time, he reportedly dined and dashed eight times after making reservations as the drummer for the band 'Rise Against'.
Never stay alone in a car with someone you've just met. Better yet, don't get in in the first place unless a legit ride service. And even then you never know!
