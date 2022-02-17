TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities say a man has been arrested for allegedly stealing a fossilized dinosaur claw valued at $25,000 from an Arizona vendor last month and then trying to resell it.
Tucson police say the claw was stolen Jan. 30 from a vendor at the city's annual Gem and Mineral Show.
They say the suspect tried to sell the claw on Feb. 8 to another vendor, who recognized the item and alerted police.
The dinosaur claw is now in Colorado with its owner.
Police say the suspect faces a felony charge of trafficking stolen property.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.