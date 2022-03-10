According to the National Weather Service, those in the area of the Sangre de Cristo mountains should be on the lookout for severe weather Thursday afternoon.
From 12 PM to 6 PM, moderate to major travel impacts are expected in the counties of Huerfano, Costilla, and Las Animas. Images from the scene show snow covering roads.
The snowfall rate is expected to be about one to two inches per hour with visibility limited to 1/4 to 1 mile.
While snowfall has tapered off in much of the state, southern Colorado is still expected to get some big totals on Thursday. Trinidad will likely get eight to 12 inches, with Walsenburg getting six to eight. More snow will likely fall on higher peaks in the area, possibly up to 18 inches.
Find additional updates on the National Weather Service website.
