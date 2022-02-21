Come Monday afternoon, weather is about to start changing around Colorado, with a major winter storm setting up to hit the state. This round of snow is expected to stretch from Monday around noon through Thursday morning, dropping more than 48 inches of snow in some parts of the state. A first wave is expected Monday through Tuesday morning, with another heavier wave of widespread snow expected Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday.
According to the National Weather Service, the hardest hit area is expected to be the San Juans in the area of Pagosa Springs. Up to 18 inches of snow is expected to fall in town, with between 48 and 60 inches expected across many high elevation mountain peaks in the area.
Other mountain towns are also expected to see big totals. Silverton may get up to 24 inches, with Glenwood Springs, Aspen, Vail, Winter Park, Steamboat Springs, and Boulder likely to get up to 12 inches. Westcliffe and Durango may see 18 inches.
Major travel disruptions could occur in the mountains and along the Front Range, with the Denver metro area likely to get up to 6 inches, along with Colorado Springs.
Check out the map below to see the most likely snowfall scenario through Thursday morning:
As far as big totals go, here's the percent chance that each part of the state will get at least six inches of snow.
A major temperature swing is also expected. Warmer Monday temperatures won't stick along. The National Weather Service warns that wind chills may hit 25 below in portions of east central and northeast Colorado. This has resulted in a wind chill advisory in the area from Monday night through noon on Wednesday.
Weather alerts and forecasts are subject to rapid change. Please check the National Weather Service website for the most up-to-date information. The Colorado Department of Transportation website is also a great resource for safe travel and for staying up-to-date on the road closures that will likely take place.
Travel will be dangerous and it will be cold. Getting stranded could mean a life-or-death scenario. Don't leave the house without these items in your trunk.
STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.