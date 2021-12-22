Hazardous conditions are expected to be present on major highways around Colorado this weekend as a lingering storm powered by an atmospheric river rolls through the state.
Snow is expected to start falling on Thursday, ramping up on Friday to coat much of Western Colorado. Forecasts vary, but the Grand Junction branch of the National Weather Service is warning travelers of an expected two to three feet of accumulation.
Those on I-70, Highway 40, Highway 50, Highway 550, and Highway 160, as well as other roads in western Colorado, should expect to encounter snow-related hazards and possible delays. While lower elevation portions of these roads probably won't get a lot of snow, higher elevation areas – specifically mountain passes – will likely become quite dangerous.
Here's a breakdown of how much snow is expected on various passes around the state from Thursday through Saturday morning (full forecast map can be found below):
- Vail Pass: 6 to 10 inches
- Monarch Pass: 8 to 12 inches
- Red Mountain Pass: 12 to 16 inches
- Molas Pass: 16 to 20 inches
- Coal Bank Pass: 16 to 20 inches
- Wolf Creek Pass: 18 to 24 inches
The deepest snow totals will likely be found in higher elevation areas of the backcountry, expected to cause avalanche danger to spike significantly.
Snow maps show that widespread heavy snow will hit most mountains in Colorado from Thursday through Saturday, resulting in accumulation that ranges from six to 36 inches. The high-end forecast shows that at least a foot of snow could fall on most peaks. At this time, the snow is expected to miss most population centers along the Front Range and the entire eastern half of the state.
The two maps below show two different snowfall scenarios. The first map shows the 'most likely' scenario and the second shows the 'high-end' scenario, during which more snow falls. There's a 10 percent chance the 'high-end' scenario occurs.
This next map shows the probability of at least a foot of snow. Note that several large areas have what appears to be a 100 percent chance of this much snow falling.
Currently, a number of 'winter storm warnings' have been issued by the National Weather Service, spanning most mountain towns in Colorado. Gusty winds are expected to severely limit visibility amid heavy snow, creating dangerous conditions. Tree limbs may be downed.
Those traveling around Colorado should proceed with caution, staying aware of the changing forecast.
Find official alerts from the National Weather Service here.
STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.