With roads getting slick in the mountains and more snow on the way, a major shutdown is about to take place on I-70 – but it won't be due to current conditions.

According to the Colorado Department of Transportation, Vail Pass will be closed at 1 PM on January 6 for winter maintenance operations. An announcement on the CDOT website states that the closure will stretch from Mile Point 176 to Mile Point 195 in both directions.

With the closure expected to last several hours, planning to travel along this route throughout Thursday afternoon is ill-advised.

Conditions on I-70 in the Vail Pass area are currently snow-packed and slick.

Updates can be found on the CDOT travel map.

