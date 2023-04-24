A blocked sewer line caused 5,000-10,000 gallons of sewage to spill at Steamboat Resort last month, the consequences of which have not yet been fully realized due to snowpack.
According to officials from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE), the spill was first noticed by members of Steamboat Ski Resort ski patrol on Friday, March 17 at about 2:00 PM. Steamboat Resort reported the spill to the department on the following Monday at about 12:47 PM.
"Steamboat Ski & Resort Corporation estimates that between 5,000-10,000 gallons of sewage flowed west, downhill, underneath the snow on the lower section of the Vagabond ski run," CDPHE said.
Around 15 feet of snow and soil was visibly affected, forcing the resort to close the run.
It was determined that the leak started with a six-inch sewer pipe that was located roughly 3,500 feet east of the Steamboat Slope Maintenance facility at 3150 Burgess Creek Road. Resort contractors found that roots were blocking the sewer line, causing the leak. The line has since been repaired.
An investigation into the incident by the resort has determined that the spill did not impact surface water, officials reported.
In a recent interview with the Steamboat Pilot & Today, spokesperson for the Medicine Bow-Routt National Forests Arron Voos reported that the impact of the spill cannot be fully realized until later this year, once the snow melts.
"The resort and USFS will continue to monitor the area and Burgess Creek as conditions change and snow melts in order to determine additional cleanup needed and will keep the department updated. Steamboat Resort plans to continue preventative maintenance on their sewer lines," CDPHE said.
According to officials, the resort will not face penalties for this incident due to its history of compliance and the lack of impact to surface water.
