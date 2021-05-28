Traffic is backed up in the mountains on Friday afternoon in Colorado following a "major rollover crash" on Interstate 70 near the Hanging Lake exit.

According to the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT), I-70 will remain closed in both directions on Friday for an extended period of time in Glenwood Canyon between mile markers 116 and 132. Westbound lanes, which are closed for emergency crews responding, are expected to open before eastbound. 

Eastbound motorists are being advised to take the northern alternate route if traveling eastbound between Rifle, Eagle and Summit Counties as well as the Denver metro area. Delays are expected on this alternate route due to additional detour traffic.

The following routes should not be used as detour: Cottonwood Pass Road in Eagle and Garfield counties, Hagerman Pass, Eagle and Thomasville Roads or other county or forest service roads in Eagle, Garfield and Pitkin counties. 

"These roads are not built for heavy traffic or commercial oversize vehicles," CDOT warns. "Many of these four-wheel drive roads also do not have cell phone coverage."

As of result of the closure, eastbound lanes of I-70 are also closed at Canyon Creek (exit 116) in Glenwood Springs. The closure, which is located between mile markers 109-116, is to minimize traffic volume in the town of Glenwood Springs. Local traffic can access Highway 82.

It's unclear what led up to the crash and if anyone was injured. This is a developing story. More information will be added as it becomes available

Editor's Note: Check CDOT’s Facebook, Twitter (@coloradodot) or cotrip.org for closures and delays on highways and roads across Colorado.

Breanna Sneeringer writes about news, adventure, and more for OutThere Colorado as a Digital Content Producer. She is an avid adventure seeker and wildflower enthusiast. Breanna joined OutThere Colorado in September 2018.

Newsletters

Get OutThere

Signup today for free and be the first to get notified on new updates.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.