Traffic is backed up in the mountains on Friday afternoon in Colorado following a "major rollover crash" on Interstate 70 near the Hanging Lake exit.
According to the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT), I-70 will remain closed in both directions on Friday for an extended period of time in Glenwood Canyon between mile markers 116 and 132. Westbound lanes, which are closed for emergency crews responding, are expected to open before eastbound.
I-70 EB/WB: Road closed between Exit 123 - Shoshone and Exit 125 - Hanging Lake. Crash. Rollover crash, expect delays. Crash is EB; WB also closed for emergency crews responding. https://t.co/TB1l9iUSwu— Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) (@ColoradoDOT) May 28, 2021
Eastbound motorists are being advised to take the northern alternate route if traveling eastbound between Rifle, Eagle and Summit Counties as well as the Denver metro area. Delays are expected on this alternate route due to additional detour traffic.
TRAVEL ALERT | ALTERNATE ROUTE ADVISED – #I70 Eastbound #GlenwoodCanyon: Eastbound motorists are advised to take the northern alternate route between Rifle and Silverthorne, from CO 13 to US 40 to CO 9. For more information please see https://t.co/uOU0HHbUQ6 #Colorado #Utah pic.twitter.com/hEIixTIF1z— Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) (@ColoradoDOT) May 28, 2021
The following routes should not be used as detour: Cottonwood Pass Road in Eagle and Garfield counties, Hagerman Pass, Eagle and Thomasville Roads or other county or forest service roads in Eagle, Garfield and Pitkin counties.
"These roads are not built for heavy traffic or commercial oversize vehicles," CDOT warns. "Many of these four-wheel drive roads also do not have cell phone coverage."
As of result of the closure, eastbound lanes of I-70 are also closed at Canyon Creek (exit 116) in Glenwood Springs. The closure, which is located between mile markers 109-116, is to minimize traffic volume in the town of Glenwood Springs. Local traffic can access Highway 82.
It's unclear what led up to the crash and if anyone was injured. This is a developing story. More information will be added as it becomes available
Editor's Note: Check CDOT’s Facebook, Twitter (@coloradodot) or cotrip.org for closures and delays on highways and roads across Colorado.
