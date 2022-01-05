Conditions at 3:51 PM along I-25, 1 mile north of CO-392, Fort Collins area. Image: CDOT traffic map.

As heavy snow falls in parts of Colorado, accompanied by strong winds, travel is starting to be impacted.

Various closures have already been put in place on parts of I-70, I-25, US 287, US 40, CO 125, I-76, and US 6 (Loveland Pass). While these closures will fluctuate throughout the storm, with lanes reopening and reclosing as conditions change, travel impacts into the night should be expected.

Those on the Front Range are cautioned to expect a slick evening commute, particularly in the region found north of I-70. Impacts may also be seen south of Denver, along the I-25 corridor.

Here's a look at conditions along I-25, north of Denver, at about 3 PM. They've since gotten worse and are expected to decline into the night.

The most up-to-date information can be located on the Colorado Department Transportation travel map, which can be found here. The map includes information about road conditions and closures, while also providing access to traffic cameras around the state.

With conditions expected to worsen into the night as multiple feet of snow hammer some Colorado mountains, travelers should proceed with caution and expect possible delays.

Find additional updates on the CDOT website.

Director of Content and Operations

Spencer McKee is OutThere Colorado's Director of Content and Operations. In his spare time, Spencer loves to hike, rock climb, and trail run. He's on a mission to summit all 58 of Colorado's fourteeners and has already climbed more than half.

