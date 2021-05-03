Major road works is planned in Rocky Mountain National Park through summer and fall in 2021, causing nightly closures along a popular road that leads to some of the park's beautiful destinations.
The work is planned to begin Sunday, May 16 on U.S. 36 from the Bear Lake Road Junction to the Deer Ridge Junction. This 3-mile stretch of road will be closed nightly from 7 PM to 7 AM on Sunday nights through Friday mornings, the National Park Service said.
Upper Beaver Meadows Road will also be inaccessible during nightly closures. Night closures will not take place on Friday and Saturday nights.
At 7 AM each morning during the construction period, which is set to last until September, visitors to Rocky Mountain National Park should expect delays and prepare for a rough surface along U.S. 36 in the park.
Bicyclists and motorcyclists are encouraged to avoid the road construction area by entering the park at the Fall River Entrance on U.S. 34. Sections of asphalt will be removed, which could create dangerous conditions for riders.
The new road surface and reconstructed curves of the section of U.S. 36 is necessary to reach compliance with federal highway standards, according to officials.
U.S. 36 connects Denver to Estes Park and continues into Rocky Mountain National Park. Moraine Park and Ute and Beaver mountain trails can all be accessed from the scenic road.
For further information on Rocky Mountain National Park, please visit www.nps.gov/romo or call the park’s Information Office at 970-586-1206.
