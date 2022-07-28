Colorado's notorious stretch of US 550 highway over Red Mountain Pass was shut down on the afternoon of July 26 following a major mudslide that took place on the north side of the pass.
At about 3 PM, the mudslide came down between the summit of the pass and Ironton Park (MM 84.5), the result of recent heavy rain in the area. Debris from the slide measured more than three feet deep at spots and contained dirt, along with dead trees, limbs, and boulders (whether or not those were 'large boulders the size of small boulders' was not addressed).
Thanks to quick action by the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT), the pass didn't stay closed for long, reopening at about 6:30 PM on Tuesday night. Crews from four patrols responded with heavy equipment to clear the debris.
This instance wasn't the only time heavy equipment was required to keep roads open this week – snowplows took to the streets of Estes Park on Wednesday night to clear stacks of more than a foot of hail.
According to CDOT, monsoon season can be a hazardous time to travel, making it important to be very aware of changing weather conditions and the forecast. Heavy rainfall can result in floods, mudslides, and rockfalls.
It's important not to drive through flooded areas, as the depth of the flooded spot is impossible to measure from the driver's seat. Flooded spots can contain unknown currents and hazards, with only a few inches of mud or water required to sweep vehicle away.
Stay up-to-date on road conditions by checking the COtrip.org website.
