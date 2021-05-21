Eastbound lanes of I-70 remain closed following a major crash that occurred on Friday morning involving a semi truck and multiple vehicles.
According to the Colorado State Patrol, the closure is located from New Castle to Canyon Creek between mile markers 105 and 109.
A report from the Denver Gazette says a concrete truck lost control and struck a pick-up truck traveling east on I-70. The truck driver was airlifted to a hospital and at least one other person was transported via ambulance.
Firefighters from Glenwood Fire and Colorado River Fire Rescue are on the scene and extrication is in progress. Two medical helicopters are also on the scene from Classic Air Medical and St. Mary's Medical Center.
Extrication is still underway by @GlenwoodFire and @CORiverFire. Two medical helicopters are on scene from @ClassicAirM and @StMarys_GJ pic.twitter.com/Gxo2fFosqg— CSP Eagle (@CSP_Eagle) May 21, 2021
Both lanes of the interstate were shut down at 9:21 a.m following the crash. As of 10:28 a.m., officials confirmed the reopening of westbound lanes.
UPDATE: Crane on scene to assist with the extrication of one of the passengers. pic.twitter.com/JzdDe9JpPc— CSP Eagle (@CSP_Eagle) May 21, 2021
The crash has caused heavy delays with vehicles stopped near the crash scene on Highway 6.
Traffic is being diverted for an "indefinite amount of time" onto Highway 6 at the New Castle Exit (105) and back on the interstate on the Canyon Creek Exit.
This is a developing story. More information will be added as it becomes available
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.