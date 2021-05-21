E17OnS1UYAAmcM5.jpeg

Eastbound lanes of I-70 remain closed following a major crash that occurred on Friday morning involving a semi truck and multiple vehicles.

According to the Colorado State Patrol, the closure is located from New Castle to Canyon Creek between mile markers 105 and 109. 

A report from the Denver Gazette says a concrete truck lost control and struck a pick-up truck traveling east on I-70. The truck driver was airlifted to a hospital and at least one other person was transported via ambulance.

Firefighters from Glenwood Fire and Colorado River Fire Rescue are on the scene and extrication is in progress. Two medical helicopters are also on the scene from Classic Air Medical and St. Mary's Medical Center.

Both lanes of the interstate were shut down at 9:21 a.m following the crash. As of 10:28 a.m., officials confirmed the reopening of westbound lanes. 

The crash has caused heavy delays with vehicles stopped near the crash scene on Highway 6.

Traffic is being diverted for an "indefinite amount of time" onto Highway 6 at the New Castle Exit (105) and back on the interstate on the Canyon Creek Exit.

This is a developing story. More information will be added as it becomes available

Breanna Sneeringer writes about news, adventure, and more for OutThere Colorado as a Digital Content Producer. She is an avid adventure seeker and wildflower enthusiast. Breanna joined OutThere Colorado in September 2018.

