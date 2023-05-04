According to Copper Mountain, they're set to debut major capital investments next season, with the level of investment being the largest in a single year in more than a decade. Investments will include a new 25,000-square-foot mid-mountain lodge, among other projects.
Here's a breakdown of what Copper Mountain is up to:
- The construction of 'The Aerie' mid-mountain lodge. This lodge will be located at the top of the American Eagle lift, with the gondola unloading on a second-floor deck. Spanning 25,000 feet over two stories, it will feature a full-service restaurant, a bar and lounge area, a cafeteria, an event space, and stunning views of surrounding peaks.
- More trails and holes. Copper Mountain will continue its work on adding 22 new miles of mountain biking trails to the destination. They plan to complete two continuous 'gravity flow trails' that travel down the mountain, also working on other trails on the peak. Copper Creek Golf Course will add five more holes to become a 14-hole course, with plans to round that out to a full 18 holes next year.
- Snowmaking infrastructure improvements. Existing parts of the snowmaking infrastructure will be upgraded and replaced, with new automated 'tower guns' added to the Central Park terrain park area. New installations will be added to parts of the west side of the mountain, aimed at enhancing the guest experience on surrounding trails and hopefully resulting in an earlier season in this area. Five new snowcats will also be added to their collection, increasing grooming capacity.
- Parking lot and transportation improvements. The Far East lot will be expanded, with improvements and a realignment made on the Colorado Trail during that process. Two new buses will be added and 30 new electric vehicle charging stations will be added to the Alpine Lot.
Copper Mountain also reports that they've received approval to replace Timberline and Lumberjack lifts, though this work will not start until next summer.
Copper Mountain is set to close out their 2022-2023 season on May 7. Season passes for next season are already on sale, with a base price of $799 for adults (though that is set to increase after May 9). Learn more about this destination here.
