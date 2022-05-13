With snowpack rapidly depleting around most of Colorado, ski season is fading with it. As of today, three resorts remain open – Breckenridge, Winter Park, and Arapahoe Basin – but after this weekend, one will close until next fall.
On Thursday, Breckenridge announced that May 15 would be the last day of their season. While the resort had planned to keep the slopes open until May 30, if possible, warm temperatures have melted snow in key areas of the mountain.
Meanwhile, Winter Park and Arapahoe Basin have plans to keep lifts spinning past this weekend.
On Friday, Winter Park announced that all ski lifts with the exception of Super Gauge would be closed after Sunday, with plans to keep that lift operational as long as possible. The resort noted that snow was melting fast, but that terrain in the Mary Jane area is still skiable, for now.
Arapahoe Basin seems to have plans to stretch their season into June – at least that's what the event calendar implies. While a bicycle race is planned on the mountain on May 21, the skiing 'Swimwear Day' is planned for May 28. Pride Weekend takes place the following weekend on June 4 and 5.
While the quality of skiing may be questionable (or impossible) at some of these late season events, Arapahoe Basin is known for keeping runs open the longest each year. Plus, any of their spring events are worth checking out.
Those interested in visiting Arapahoe Basin for late-spring skiing should note that lift tickets must be purchased in advance and online. Those looking to ski Mary Jane terrain at Winter Park can find lift tickets for Winter Park here.
