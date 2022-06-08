A third round of clues has been released in the hunt for TINCUP Whisky's third of three golden cups, known to be hidden somewhere in Colorado. With a $10,000 prize waiting for whoever tracks the cup down, the treasure hunt has attracted plenty of interest from people around the state and beyond.
The third set of clues released by the company comes in the form of a full video, said to show cup hider Caite Zeliff at the location where the cup is hidden. Though the exact location is obscured by nightfall, major clues are revealed in the clip, including the presence of a massive mountain, specific terrain in the area where the cup is hidden, and even a few trail markers that may help to narrow down the location.
Watch the video below. It's likely that some of you will recognize the general area it depicts.
Other clues already released include that the cup isn't buried, that it's outside and off the beaten path, that it's nowhere dangerous, and that it's within 30 miles of one of Colorado's 14,000-foot peaks.
Additional clues are set to be released on June 9, 10, and 11, and can be found here.
Think you know where it is? Drop your thoughts in the comments? Or don't and keep that valuable information for yourself? The choice is yours.
Happy hunting!
