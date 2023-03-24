Update: The Colorado Department of Transportation has reopened the roadway as of 12:30 PM.
A major closure is in place on westbound Interstate 70, just east of Vail, due to a crash involving multiple semitrucks, according to officials from the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT).
The closure is located at Mile Marker 178, near Vail Pass. As of 10:30 AM, there is not an estimated timeframe of when the westbound lanes will reopen.
According to officials, drivers are being diverted onto the south frontage road, with expected delays.
"Westbound travelers may be detoured at Copper Mountain to a southern route of CO 91 and US 24 as an alternate route. (Exit off I-70 at Exit 195, south on CO 91 to Leadville, then west on US 24 to Minturn/Eagle and I-70.)," CDOT said.
Visit COtrip.org for the most recent updates.
STAY INFORMED: Get free Colorado news with our daily newsletter (Click here)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.