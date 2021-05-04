According to the City of Colorado Springs, a weekday closure of North Cheyenne Canyon Road in North Cheyenne Cañon Park has been put in place Monday through Friday until May 28. During this time, recreational users will still be able to travel on Gold Camp Road with trails in the park remaining open.
While recreational users, including hikers, cyclists, equestrians, and motorized vehicles with a width under 50 inches, will be able to use Gold Camp Road during this time, no one will be allowed to use North Cheyenne Canyon Road when the closure is in place during weekdays. North Cheyenne Canyon Road is a paved route that ascends to a parking lot at the top of the popular canyon, with the unpaved Gold Camp Road providing access to the same parking lot from the other direction.
The closure has been put in place due to scheduled construction set to pave the aforementioned parking lot, increasing available spots from 75 to 92. Changes coming to the lot are, in part, a response to increased popularity and irresponsible overflow parking that has resulted in crowding on surrounding roadways in recent years.
The original plan during construction was to keep North Cheyenne Canyon Road open with construction vehicles instead using Gold Camp Road to access the lot. A large fallen boulder on Gold Camp Road has made this impossible. The USDA Forest Service continues to plan for removal of the boulder.
