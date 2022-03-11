Eastbound Interstate 70 will be closed from Eagle to Wolcott beginning at 8 AM on Sunday for vehicle removal operations, the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) announced in a news release. The closure is expected to last around three hours.
CDOT crews will be working to remove a tipped over semi-truck that is lying near the roadway during the closure.
Eastbound travelers will be rerouted off of I-70 at Exit 147 to U.S. 6, according to the release.
"The closure time is an estimate, and the highway could remain closed for a longer period, due to unforeseen problems removing the semi," the release said.
Updates can be found on the CDOT travel map.
