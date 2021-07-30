There's another "mad pooper" running loose in Colorado.
According to Fox31 News, one North Park Hill resident called the police after catching the alleged pooper on camera dropping his pants in an alley and defecating in broad daylight. The man, who appears to be jogging, reportedly struck twice in the same location over the past few weeks.
“They’re coming prepared with toilet paper, but not a bag, and not coming back to clean up,” the woman says in the video.
Park Hill residents are disgusted by a man who they say commits public defecation. 💩 🤮 A neighbor said she caught him on surveillance video twice. We’re told the man— who appears to be exercising— will pull his shorts down and use an alleyway as his toilet. @KDVR pic.twitter.com/aFB3TKjCJF— Michael Konopasek (@MikeKonopasek) July 29, 2021
A similar incident went viral a few years ago involving a female jogger in Colorado Springs known as "The Mad Pooper" accused of repeatedly defecating on people's lawns.
The mystery poopetrator remains at large, keeping neighbors on high alert in the area.
This is a developing story. More information will be added as it becomes available
