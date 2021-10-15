The Castle Rock Police Department is seeking help identifying two suspects involved in an armed robbery that happened on Wednesday.
At around 10 AM on Wednesday, two men allegedly entered a local hardware store and began threatening people with an axe and a machete, police say.
They stole more than $2,000 worth of tools from the store before taking off in a pickup truck that had previously been reported stolen from another jurisdiction.
The truck has since been recovered, but the suspects remain at large.
Police believe that these men were also involved in another robbery at a Greenwood Village hardware store prior to the Castle Rock robbery.
If you witnessed either of these incidents, or if you recognize these men police are asking that you contact detectives at 720-733-6085.
it's only necessary to use "allegedly" where there is an accusation of wrongdoing on the part by an identifiable person or there is reason to doubt the factuality of a statement. It isn't necessary in regard to events witnessed by a number of people where there is no reason to doubt the event happened.
