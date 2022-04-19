One of the oldest recorded meteor showers is set to peak this week, and it could send hundreds of meteors streaking across the sky in Colorado.
The 2022 Lyrid Meteor Shower is expected to peak on Thursday night through Friday morning, with up to 18 meteors per hour expected. Stray meteors will likely be spotted in the days leading up to and following the peak.
The Lyrid Meteor Shower is caused by debris from comet Thatcher, which has a 415-year orbit around the sun. Historical Chinese literature claims that the shower was first spotted more than 2,500 years ago, with the actual comet not being again visible from Earth until 2276.
This year's Lyrid shower is extra special, because it marks the end of a meteor shower drought that began in January 2022, according to AccuWeather.com.
The best time to view the shower will be between 12 AM and 2 AM, just before moon rise. If the night is clear, the shower will be visible without special equipment. Keep in mind that light pollution can block out meteors, so metropolitan viewers may have a harder time seeing them. If you're willing to take a road trip for stargazing, check out this OTC list of extraordinary places to stargaze in Colorado.
STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.