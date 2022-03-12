Loveland Pass (Photo) Credit arinahabich (iStock)

Loveland Pass is a gateway for skiers, hikers, and other outdoor enthusiasts of all seasons. The mountain pass over the Continental Divide gives access to Loveland Ski Resort, Arapahoe Basin, and Keystone Resort. This is a great place to see the Continental Divide for those wanting to avoid a hike.

Photo Credit: arinahabich (iStock).

The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) has announced a closure for US 6 Loveland Pass through the day on Saturday, due to high winds and blowing snow. 

The National Weather Service is calling for patchy blowing snow, and wind gusts up to 31 MPH. 

The closure will be re-evaluated at 5 PM, according to the department. 

