The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) has announced a closure for US 6 Loveland Pass through the day on Saturday, due to high winds and blowing snow.
US 6 Loveland Pass will remain throughout the day closed due to high winds and blowing snow. Pass scheduled to be re-evaluated at 5pm.— Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) (@ColoradoDOT) March 12, 2022
The National Weather Service is calling for patchy blowing snow, and wind gusts up to 31 MPH.
The closure will be re-evaluated at 5 PM, according to the department.
