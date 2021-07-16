GRAND CANYON NATIONAL PARK, Ariz. (AP) — A Louisiana man has died while on a multi-day hiking trip at Grand Canyon National Park, authorities said Thursday.
Park officials said 44-year-old Rodney Hatfield of Washington, Louisiana, collapsed Wednesday on the Bright Angel Trail.
They said Hatfield was returning from Phantom Ranch when he began experiencing difficulty hiking up the trail near Indian Garden.
He reached Mile-and-a-Half Resthouse before becoming unresponsive and rangers said resuscitation efforts were unsuccessful.
An investigation will be conducted by the National Park Service in coordination with the Coconino County Medical Examiner who will try to determine the cause of Hatfield’s death.
