According to the Fraser Winter Park Police Department, authorities are trying to track down the owners of two dogs that attacked a couple on Fraser River Trail on April 8.
When the attack occurred, the couple was walking their own two dogs on leashes in the area of Wapiti Meadows Housing Area at about 4:45 PM. The two unrestrained dogs approached the couple, which prompted the couple to pick up their own dogs. At this point, the large unrestrained dogs attacked the couple, causing numerous lacerations, punctures, and other injuries.
Following the attack, the couple sought assistance at a local medical facility.
The dogs were described to be medium to large in size and either black or brown with longer straight hair. They were reportedly not wearing collars. Authorities noted that they believe domestic dogs were behind the attack, not coyotes or another wild canine species.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Fraser Winter Park Police Department at 970-722-7779.
if these are dogs that belong to someone they should be charged with a felony
