It's crucial to be aware of avalanche risk when entering Colorado's backcountry – whether you're headed deep into the wilderness or just passing through.
It's very rare for major avalanches to hit open highways in Colorado, but it has happened before and it will happen again. While the risk is typically greater on high elevation mountain passes, sometimes risk can also spike on lower elevation roads, like Interstate 70.
One example of when major travel concerns were posed on I-70 due to avalanche risk happened as recently as March 2019. Multiple avalanches occurred in the mountains along the highway in the area of Summit and Eagle counties, with at least one covering the road and striking vehicles.
WOW! This is terrifying! Just got this video from the view of a car going eastbound on I-70 yesterday around 5 p.m. Thankfully, no cars were buried. No one was hurt. #cowx pic.twitter.com/OOiy5mEvN9— Marshall Zelinger (@Marshall9News) March 4, 2019
While no one was injured, drivers do report being pushed into the highway barrier by the wall of snow. Reports from the scene stated that snow and debris brought down by the avalanche ended up being deep enough to bury a vehicle's tire.
Stretches of Interstate 70 were closed as a result. The road was able to reopen roughly two hours later.
While it's extremely unlikely that you'll get caught in an avalanche while driving through Colorado, it's still important to know what to do should it happen to you. Find a list of tips here.
And never forget to check the avalanche risk forecast before heading out, found here.
Here's another wild clip of an avalanche in Colorado.
Caught on camera: @KDVR viewer captured this video of an #avalanche near I-70 today in Ten Mile Canyon between Frisco and Copper Mountain. #CoWX #KDVR pic.twitter.com/eL6uIwB4c3— Jeremy Hubbard (@JeremyHubbard) March 3, 2019
