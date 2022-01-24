More than 20 years ago, three separate pipe bombing incidents took place in Grand Junction, Colorado, killing two people. A man was convicted of nine related counts and sentenced to life in prison as a result, though he now seeks a new trial in the case.
As determined by a court of law, a local man named James Genrich was found guilty of planting three pipe bombs that detonated, the first of which exploded on Valentine's Day of 1991.
Detonated in the Two River's Convention Center parking garage, the first bomb to detonate in Grand Junction didn't kill anyone. That wouldn't be the case with a second bomb was detonated under a family's van in a neighborhood on March 5, responsible for killing 12-year-old Maria Gonzales. A third bomb killed Henry Ruble, 43, in a local restaurant parking lot on June 6, as he investigated an odd tube-like item.
Amid suspicions of a serial bomber, federal law enforcement got involved. At this point, the suspect list was said to include around 30 names of people known to dabble in bomb-making – something said to be a more common hobby in Colorado mining country compared to other places.
When one of the suspects sought to order 'The Anarchist Cookbook' from the local library, his name is said to have shot to the top of the list. That suspect was 28-year-old James – also known as Jimmy – Genrich.
The search for a suspect narrowed to Genrich, with federal agents assigned to watch him around the clock by July. According to an article from The Nation, investigators eventually found a note that alluded to a possible motive while conducting an in-house interview with Genrich. They returned with a full search warrant as a result.
While the following search of Genrich's living space revealed no damning evidence, a toolbox of electronics equipment was found. Authorities sent the tools to a forensics lab in hopes that they could somehow be connected to bomb fragments that had been found following the explosions.
Their plan worked, and by the following February, it was announced that all of the bombs, and one that went undetonated in 1989, could be traced back to Genrich's tools.
The case went to trial, with the only piece of physical evidence connecting Genrich to the crimes being the matching tool marks – a type of comparison evidence that has since been doubted by some experts. Despite maintaining his innocence in court, Genrich was convicted and has been imprisoned for more than 20 years.
Though the bombings stopped following Genrich's arrest, many residents of the local area reportedly lived in fear for months following the case.
Decades later, Genrich's case has once again become a topic of discussion, with The Innocence Project signing on to help him seek a new trial. His attorneys claim that his conviction was based on 'bogus' forensics, claiming that the tool-matching evidence comes from a flawed technique.
The Innocence Project that's now involved with Genrich's case is a nonprofit organization related to criminal justice reform that seeks to end wrongful convictions and help exonerate those that are wrongfully incarcerated. Will their involvement in Genrich's case lead to a new trial and the possibility of Genrich being released from prison? We'll have to wait and see.
