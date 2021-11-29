Slopegoers colliding with other slopegoers is an unfortunately common occurrence at the ski hill. Traveling at high speeds, lack of experience, and short attention spans can all be factors in these dangerous, and sometimes deadly, accidents. When these accidents occur, the first question that tends to be asked is which skier or snowboarder was at fault. More than two decades ago, the answer to that question resulted in a man being charged and found guilty of criminally negligent homicide on the slopes, setting a new precedent.
In November of 2000, Nathan Hall, then 21, was found guilty in the 1997 death of Alan Cobb, a 33-year-old from Denver. As Hall was leaving his post as a lift operator at Vail Resort, he took off down Lower Riva Ridge run, colliding with Cobb while traveling at a high rate of speed during what was described as poor skiing conditions.
As a result of the collision, Cobb fractured his skull and died an hour later.
With prosecutors urging the jury to send the message that reckless skiing would not be tolerated, Hall was found guilty and convicted of criminally negligent homicide. As a result of the case's outcome, Hall was sentenced to 90 days in jail, three years of probation, and a restitution of $18,000. A 2004 Vail Daily article indicates that Hall spent around two months in jail before being released for good behavior and that he paid the full restitution amount.
This case was ground-breaking in the world of winter sports, as it was the first time someone was convicted of homicide following an accidental collision on the mountain.
Colorado ski law requires that individuals on the slopes accept all legal responsibility for injury that results from "the inherent dangers and risks of skiing," with one key exception being when negligence is involved. It is the primary duty of the person skiing downhill to avoid those below them on the slope.
While at the ski hill, it's crucial to ski or snowboard responsibly and to be courteous to those around you.
Here's a list of tips for skiing safely on a crowded run:
1. Manage your speed and stay in control.
2. Be aware of hazards that lie ahead before you reach them.
3. Understand how seasonal conditions may impact your abilities.
4. Don't stop in a blind spot on the trail.
5. Follow posted signage, especially those regarding jumping and directional cues.
6. Use devices to prevent runaway equipment, as seen in the braking system found on most modern bindings.
7. Give new or younger skiers more room.
It's important to remember that negligent behavior can lead to tragic accidents and that those accidents can have serious consequences for all parties involved. Do your part to keep Colorado's resorts safer by staying aware and skiing responsibly.
