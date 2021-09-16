From September 11 through September 15 of 2013, tragedy struck in Colorado as widespread flooding took place, causing extensive loss of life and property. Following a few days of light rain, torrential downpours started to hit large portions of the Front Range on the evening of September 11, stretching through much of September 12. Frequent showers continued on and off for a couple days before more heavy rain landed on September 15.
According to the National Weather Service, the flooding that resulted from the rain impacted approximately 4,500 square miles of area across twenty counties – more area than all of Delaware and Rhode Island combined. By the time all was said and done, damages were close to $4 billion, with a FEMA Disaster Declaration made in 75 percent of impacted counties.
Rainfall totals reached six to 18 inches in parts of the Front Range, including most of the foothills from I-70 to the Wyoming border and much of the Denver Metro area, along with the Pikes Peak region.
Heaviest rainfall totals fell in Boulder County, where 12 to 18 inches of rain was reported over the full series of storms, a majority of which fell during the first two days. In fact, Boulder set an all-time daily rainfall record of 9.08 inches, nearly twice the previous record that was set in 1919. While this wasn't the deadliest flooding to hit Colorado – one flood killed more than 100 in 1976 – it is considered to be the heaviest widespread rainfall.
Here's a look at the rainfall breakdown from the National Weather Service. While the map is unlabeled, Denver's location is obvious by the convergence of major highways:
Along with the massive amount of damage, nine people died and roughly 3,000 required rescue (not to mention that 19,000 people were evacuated). A total of 26,000 homes were damaged and another 2,006 were destroyed. Adding to the amount of property damage, more than 1,000 businesses were damaged or destroyed. In addition to that, at least 200 miles of road was damaged (some say closer to 500 miles), with 50 major bridges also being impacted by the flooding.
Editor's Note: A number of discrepancies exist in regard to data from the National Weather Service and reputable news sources, with some accounts estimating the range of damage to be lower – in the $2 billion to $3 billion range. The number of deaths attributed to the flooding also varies across media sources, ranging from six to ten, as well as the size of the impacted area. This piece contains what appears to be the consensus, though some outliers do exist.
The storms followed near-record heat in Colorado, with a cold front moving into the state on September 9, bringing subtropical moisture. Flooding of this level hasn't been seen since.
While this year's second week of September is shaping up to be quite different when it comes to precipitation, this event serves as a good reminder that Colorado's weather can get wild fast. Always be prepared and have a contingency plan in place should extreme weather strike. Follow the National Weather Service online to get the latest weather alerts.
