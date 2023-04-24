A long-time Aspen ski instructor was killed in a skiing accident in Alaska on Friday, according to a recent news release from the Alaska Department of Public Safety.
The victim, 35-year-old William Snyder, was reportedly skiing on Gold Mint trail in the Hatcher Pass area when he fell and sustained life-threatening injuries. Alaska State Troopers were alerted and responded to the scene at approximately 8:21 PM.
Crew members performed life-saving measures, but were sadly not able to revive Snyder. His remains have been recovered and his next-of-kin were notified.
Officials do not believe that alcohol played a role in this accident and no foul play is suspected.
According to Snyder's LinkedIn account, he had been working as a ski instructor for Aspen Ski Co since 2014.
"He lived life to the fullest and died doing what he loved," his obituary reads.
Condolences go out to those impacted by this death.
