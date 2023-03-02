Experimental winter weather mapping from the National Weather Service shows the potential for a risk of heavy snow in Colorado from March 9 to March 15. This is part of a greater storm system that's expected to hit parts of Arizona, New Mexico, Utah, Wyoming, Idaho, and Montana.
Other long-range forecasts provided by the NWS call for colder-than-normal temperatures in Colorado during this same period, along with above-normal precipitation.
At this time, most of March is expected to be colder than normal in Colorado, with the end of the month projected to be drier than the start.
Find additional forecasting information on the National Weather Service website.
