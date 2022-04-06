It's no secret that Colorado is a popular tourism destination among many Americans. One reason behind this is likely a highly effective marketing effort that promotes return visits to the state.
Prior to Governor Polis signing House Bill 22-1117 on March 31, 100 percent of county lodging taxes paid by the state's visitors were required to go toward a marketing effort that encouraged those same visitors to plan another visit in the future. Now, up to 90 percent of these funds can go to certain efforts outside of marketing.
Improving the bleak employee-housing situation common in high country towns is likely to be one place where these funds will be spent, as well as improving the visitor experience amid booming crowds. Additional maintenance requirements of natural spaces is also something that's likely to be addressed.
While the bill does still make restrictions about where funds can be used, it does offer counties much more freedom.
Read more about this bill here.
STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.