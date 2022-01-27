A search for a missing 28-year-old male is underway in Colorado's Pitkin County, home to Aspen and Basalt.
According to the Pitkin County Sheriff's Office, 28-year-old Hunter Hyde, of Emma (2 miles southwest of Basalt), hasn't been seen since January 24 at his place of residence. When Hyde failed to show up for work on January 25 and calls to him went unanswered, questions about his whereabouts were raised and a request for a welfare check was made.
Authorities responded to Hyde's residence, searching the area and a nearby hiking trail that Hyde was known to frequent. In addition to foot patrols, unmanned aerial vehicles, a helicopter, and scent-tracking dogs were also utilized.
No signs of Hyde were found and all search objectives were complete, with the team scouring 10 square miles of the nearby area, searching backcountry trails and roads. The effort to locate Hyde continues, with the search continuing on January 27.
Significant snow has fallen in this area during recent weeks, with light snow falling over recent days.
Hunter Hyde, a white male, is described as 5-foot-11-inches and 175 pounds, with longer brown hair.
It is requested that anyone with information about Hyde's disappearance contacts the Pitkin County Sheriff's Office at 970-920-5300.
The Pitkin County area of Colorado is very popular when it comes to tourism, with many visitors traveling through the area en route to Aspen. The main draw to the area are the many natural features, including mountains, forests, and streams.
Thanks goes out to Pitkin County Sheriff's Office, the Basalt Police Department, Mountain Rescue Aspen, and Care Flight of the Rockies for their involvement in this case.
