The Mesa County Coroner's Office has identified a body recovered in the Colorado River near Grand Junction as Dustin Robinson, 43, of Clifton, Colorado.
The discovery follows witness reports from the evening of May 24 describing that a man had fallen into the Colorado River while climbing on a cliff above the river. This was the last day that Robinson was reportedly seen and it was later determined that he was the person that had fallen into the river at a point in Clifton, just east of downtown Grand Junction. He was not wearing a life jacket at the time.
Accidental drowning has been determined to be the cause of death with a toxicology report still pending.
Condolences go out to those impacted by this accident.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.