Colorado is about to get hit with a pretty big late-November snowstorm (that could drop up to 24 inches in some parts of the state) and a local government decided to warn their constituents about its arrival. That's when the Facebook drama started to unfold.
The local Jefferson County government posted a warning on Facebook about a wintery blast that's starting to move through the state. Including a graphic from the National Weather Service that indicates a high level of travel impacts and about four to six inches of snow in their area, the government made a point to let locals know that warm Monday temperatures will quickly grow frigid and become a cause for concern.
"Allow extra time for any travel during this period," instructed the group on their Facebook page.
Just six minutes after the post was made, a Facebook user that goes by Ron [last name redacted] responded, seemingly shocked that the warning was even published.
"Seriously ! ," wrote Ron. "You're warning people about 5" of snow in Colorado. If you even bat an eyelash at under a foot. Move to California!! "
Just six minutes later, the local government fired back:
"Ron, every time it snows, you comment that less than a foot is nothing. We get it. This post is for everyone else who may appreciate a heads up about a big change in weather. Be safe out there!"
The Jefferson County government remark has since amassed more than 140 likes, with many comments cheering them on. It's since gone viral on the local Reddit board, getting plenty of support there, as well.
Though funny, the exchange serves as an important reminder to Coloradans ahead of a winter sure to be filled with plenty of weather warnings.
Not all Coloradans are as confident as Ron when it comes to winter weather, especially when it comes to navigating the state's roads. Even a couple inches of snow might be enough to wreak havoc – heck, earlier this month, trace amounts led to icy conditions and a 100-vehicle pile-up.
When the National Weather Service posts about travel impacts and other hazards, it's important to take those warnings seriously. While major delays might not happen all the time, they're a possibility during this time of the year, making it that much more crucial to plan ahead by packing your trunk with survival essentials. Even if it's not your own driving abilities you're worried about, someone else that's not so great at snow driving may cause an accident that results in you getting stuck.
When the snow starts to fall, avoid travel at times when roads are crowded and give people extra space to stop and maneuver. Make sure your tires meet state requirements and drive slower than you normally would.
And brace yourself for plenty of warnings. While some people can handle the snowfall as well as Ron can, that's not the case for everyone. The more everyone knows, the smoother travel and other of aspects of life will be throughout winter for the entire public.
What do you think? Does Ron have a point? Was the local government right to call him out? Let us know in the comments.
comments
If I am being rude or sounding like it I did not mean to be that way! Just saying what it is like in other parts of country, okay and I also didn't mean to go & on either just get lost in thoughts! Jess
Do Not Know where he is from but sounds like a Cally guy to me,but maybe Southern part! But we are from back East in the snow belt of Central New York! The Finger & Great Lakes area and so is my hubby ( from Pennsylvania) and we both know how to drive in everything from rain,sleet,nasty snow thunderstorms and had anywhere from 0.1"" to 4-5 Feet - had good snow plows but even they had to have chains! So we do understand about driving in bad weather!
What we do not understand is why no chains for school buses,never hear about them & regular vehicles to help prevent accidents?
We went to school everyday unless bus driver could not get up our hills with their chains on them, it was up to local Superintendent to close the schools after he talked to a few who had the hills to deal with!
We only missed a few school days a year when chains did not get bus up the hills and they were at least 4-5% steep or grade, however you see it! My hubby could not believe we still went to school with the high hills even with chains! He was a flatlander; But we did and even our parents went to work despite the roads and had to use chains too, but (took them off asap) and went onto work about 20 min- 45- min. depending on what town or city they lived in!
So when I saw Buffalo last week I had to laugh because it was always like that when I was growing up! It is Called Lake effect snow, very deep and extremely cold, another school day for most as the plows are out all night plowing so parents and kids could get to school and work!
I know some schools were closed but for most part it was open for those who could make it! Check your maps folks; Buffalo is right next to Niagara Falls on the North West side, both sides are the Great Niagara- New York & Canadian Borders on each side of the Niagara Falls!
Yep, it is cold!! It is like that all up and down the borders of New York too, even down into Southern New York into Pennsylvania, Ohio is on the Left side, The Hudson River is on the East side and goes from Canada to New York City (some call it the BIG APPLE) on the right and Thousand Islands to the over the Border to Canada and East to New Brunswick, Vermont, New Hampshire & Maine! Talk about COLD! I just know maybe have stepped on some toes too! Just saying it like it is back East! Now have I made it all confusing to you ALL?This is how we see New York State! NOT The Big Apple it is just the biggest City in New York & America-like I said check your Map! Jess
If you want to comment, you need to be ready for other people commenting on your comment. Thinking of how other the comment might be perceived helps people to not be as rude as they tend to be when they're anonymous.
Hi,Sojouner-I am not trying to be rude just stating how it is in another state.! Live here 38 years and see it like it is here too! Jess
