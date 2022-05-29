A multi-vehicle crash on I-76EB in Adams County caused a truck to dump a 'load of manure' onto the highway, according to officials from Adams County Fire.
I-76EB will be closed at Federal Boulevard for an unknown period of time as crews clear the roadway, the department reported at around 9:13 AM.
The cause of the crash has not been reported.
Crews responded to a multi vehicle accident at I-76EB at Federal Blvd. (A load of manure was dumped on the highway.) EB I-76 is closed at Federal Blvd. for an unknown amount of time. pic.twitter.com/fRrWdh9kwv— Adams County Fire (@adamscountyfire) May 29, 2022
