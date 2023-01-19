According to a January 10 report from the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office, one llama and seven horses were seized from a home near Deer Trail during the execution of a search warrant related to an animal cruelty investigation.
Deputies received a complaint from someone about their poor treatment and condition, arriving at the scene to investigate.
According to investigators, the horses were found extremely malnourished and the llama was found with hair so matted that it restricted some movement. None of the animals had access to food or water.
The animals were immediately fed and cared for. At last report, animals were being evaluated by a veterinarian. Once their condition is determined, the owners of the animals could face charges related to animal cruelty.
In addition to the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office, the Colorado Humane Society, Dumb Friends League, and the Colorado Department of Agriculture responded to the scene.
STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here
(1) comment
Why is it that nothing will happen to these non-caretakers; maybe a fine of $500 which if they had that kind of money, they could have bough feed. This is just awful.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.