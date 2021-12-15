According to the National Weather Service, the strongest gusts of Wednesday, December 15 have passed.
Here's a look at some of the top wind speeds that were recorded along the Front Range and beyond:
- Lamar – 107 MPH
- Manitou Springs – 101 MPH
- US Air Force Academy – 100 MPH
- White Ranch Open Space – 95 MPH
- Rocky Flats – 94 MPH
- Colorado Springs – 93 MPH
- Louisville – 93 MPH
- Boulder – 91 MPH
- Blende – 89 MPH
- Broomfield – 89 MPH
- Cañon City – 89 MPH
- Cheesman Reservoir – 87 MPH
- Buckeye – 86 MPH
- Floyd Hill – 85 MPH
- La Junta – 84 MPH
- Rampart Reservoir – 84 MPH
Winds in Denver were clocked at 60 miles per hour.
While the winds were strong today, they weren't strong enough to beat the state record for fastest official wind speed of 148 miles per hour – at least not considering officially measured reports, as of this time. That may change as more reports come in.
See additional wind speeds for spots monitored by the Boulder branch of the National Weather Service here and those monitored by the Pueblo branch of the National Weather Service here.
