Looking to rent somewhere in Colorado? Where you're looking will probably have a big impact on the price you'll pay.
Here's a look at how the fair market rental price of a one-bedroom living space varies around the state, according to a report from the National Low Income Housing Coalition:
Statewide average: $1,154
Alamosa County, home to Alamosa: $659
Baca County: $624
Boulder metro: $1,428
Chaffee County, home to Buena Vista: $799
Clear Creek County, home to Georgetown: $1,304
Colorado Springs metro: $949
Denver metro: $1,304
Fort Collins metro: $1,096
Grand County: $874
Grand Junction metro: $772
Gunnison County, home to Crested Butte: $825
Jefferson County, home to Golden: $1,304
Montrose County, home to Montrose: $685
Pitkin County, home to Aspen: $1,298
Pueblo metro: $634
Routt County, home to Steamboat Springs: $1,059
Summit County, home to Breckenridge: $1,321
Teller County HFMA: $875
Find more counties here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.