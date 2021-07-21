Red and white For Rent sign in front of house Photo Credit: Feverpitched (iStock).

Photo Credit: Feverpitched (iStock).

 Feverpitched

Looking to rent somewhere in Colorado? Where you're looking will probably have a big impact on the price you'll pay.

Here's a look at how the fair market rental price of a one-bedroom living space varies around the state, according to a report from the National Low Income Housing Coalition:

Statewide average: $1,154

Alamosa County, home to Alamosa: $659

Baca County: $624

Boulder metro: $1,428

Chaffee County, home to Buena Vista: $799

Clear Creek County, home to Georgetown: $1,304

Colorado Springs metro: $949

Denver metro: $1,304

Fort Collins metro: $1,096

Grand County: $874

Grand Junction metro: $772

Gunnison County, home to Crested Butte: $825

Jefferson County, home to Golden: $1,304

Montrose County, home to Montrose: $685

Pitkin County, home to Aspen: $1,298

Pueblo metro: $634

Routt County, home to Steamboat Springs: $1,059

Summit County, home to Breckenridge: $1,321

Teller County HFMA: $875

Find more counties here.

Director of Content and Operations

Spencer McKee is OutThere Colorado's Director of Content and Operations. In his spare time, Spencer loves to hike, rock climb, and trail run. He's on a mission to summit all 58 of Colorado's fourteeners and has already climbed more than half.

Newsletters

Get OutThere

Signup today for free and be the first to get notified on new updates.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.