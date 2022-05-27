Perhaps nothing signifies the approach of summer in Colorado more than when winter road closures around the state start getting lifted. Allowing hikers easier access to the backcountry and shaving hours off of travel across the state, the opening of these high elevation mountain passes is reason to celebrate among those who love summer outdoor recreation.
Here's a look at the status of a few key mountain passes around the state that typically experience closures during the winter:
1. Independence Pass (Highway 82, between Twin Lakes and Aspen) – this route is already open, as of May 26, weather permitting. Vehicles that are 35 feet or longer are still prohibited.
2. Mount Evans Road (CO 5) – recent snow and wind are keeping this road closed for Memorial Day weekend, though it is expected to open soon. The CDOT announcement did not note an expected date. Until then, the trailhead most use to summit Mount Evans is a long walk from the nearest parking spot.
3. Trail Ridge Road – This road is officially open, as of the afternoon of May 27. Drivers accessing the route from 9 AM to 3 PM are required to have a timed-entry reservation. Weather may still result in closures on this road.
4. Kebler Pass – open
5. Cottonwood Pass (connecting Buena Vista to Crested Butte area) is open. This is where the Mount Yale trailhead is found, though access to that trailhead is typically kept open through the winter.
6. Guanella Pass is open, allowing access to the Mount Bierstadt trailhead.
7. US 550 between Durango and Ouray – some closures are in place this weekend, but not due to weather. There's a bike race taking place. A Saturday closure lasts from 8:30 AM to 1:30 PM between Purgatory Ski Resort and Ouray Hot Springs.
8. Hoosier Pass – this road stays open year-round, weather permitting. Even in serious weather, this road often gets plenty of attention from plows and will stay open. Don't expect a winter weather-related shutdown on this road to hamper summer plans.
9. Loveland Pass – at this point, it's unlikely another snowstorm will hit this season that's capable of closing Loveland Pass. That being said, you'll still want to check the forecast before heading over this one.
While winter weather drops off as a risk on Colorado's roads during this time of the year, other hazards can still exist, especially on routes that weave through the mountains. Mudslides, flooding, falling rocks, fire, torrential downpours, and hail are all things to watch out for. Stay up-to-date with weather alerts on the National Weather Service website and find travel alerts on the Colorado Department of Transportation travel map.
STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.