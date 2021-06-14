Are you looking for Fourth of July celebrations around Colorado? We've got you covered! Here's a list of Fourth of July firework shows and mountain town events set to blast off across the state in July of 2021.
Editor's Note: All events are subject to change. Please check the status of each individual event with an official source prior to planning your travels.
Friday, July 2
Glendale: Fireworks will start in Glendale's Creekside Park around dusk (9:15 PM). Street closures in the area will start around 7:30 PM and will remain in effect until about 10:30 PM.
Saturday, July 3
Avon: The 35th-annual 'Salute to the USA' will take place from 5:00 PM to 10:30 PM at Harry A. Nottingham Park in Avon. Fourth of July festivities include face painting, balloon sculptors, magicians, and a fireworks show. Festival-style foods and drinks will also be available for purchase, including fresh squeezed lemonade, funnel cakes, mini-donuts, and roasted ears of corn.
Brighton: This year marks the sixth annual 'Stars & Stripes' event on Saturday, July 3, at Riverdale Regional Park, 9755 Henderson Road in Brighton. There will be a 5K race, cornhole tournament, live entertainment from Morgan Evans and The Tyler Walker Band, and plenty of good food and drinks. Musical fireworks will begin around 9:30 PM.
Denver: Post-game fireworks will light up the sky over Coors Field in Denver on Saturday, July 3. The Colorado Rockies will play against the St. Louis Cardinals starting at 7:10 PM.
Erie: Celebrate Independence Day at Erie Community Park located at 450 Powers Street on Saturday, July 3. Fireworks will be launched from the rooftop of the Erie Community Center at 9:30 PM. The show will last for about 20 minutes.
Lakewood: The 3rd-annual 'Big Boom Bash' fireworks display will take place around 9:15 PM on Saturday, July 3. Fireworks will be visible from Lakewood parks and surrounding neighborhoods within a 1.5-mile radius of Jeffco Stadium located 500 Kipling Street in Lakewood. Parking is limited. Walking and biking is strong encouraged.
Sunday, July 4
Broomfield: The 'Great American Picnic' will take place starting at 5:00 PM in the Commons Park located at 13200 Sheridan Boulevard in Broomfield. There's something for everyone to enjoy, including food vendors, face painting, a beer garden, and fireworks starting at 9:30 PM.
Buena Vista: Buena Vista is another great mountain town for catching fireworks this Fourth of July. The American Legion puts on the display every year, depending on fire restrictions. Art in the Park is set to take place from 9:00 AM to 4:00 PM at McPhelemy Park with live music, a beer garden from Eddyline Brewery, and food from 10:00 AM to 3:30 PM.
Crested Butte: Celebrate the Fourth of July in the mountains with a spectacular fireworks display over Mount Crested Butte. More details to come.
Denver: Head over to Elitch Gardens for a spectacular fireworks display. The show is scheduled around 9:00 PM.
Denver: Floats, marching bands, costumed characters, and classic cars will cruise through one of the most historic neighborhoods in Denver on Sunday, July 4. Starting at 1:30 PM, the 2021 Park Hill Parade will extend from Dexter Street to Krameria Street.
Estes Park: What's better than spending Fourth of July in the mountains? Enjoy the fireworks over Lake Estes, scheduled to blast off on Sunday, July 4, at 9:30 PM. A free concert will also be held at the Performance Park Amphitheater around 7:00 PM.
Fort Collins: Enjoy a day full of fun in Fort Collins including a hot air balloon launch, a driving motorcade parade, and a drive-in fireworks show. Entry to the fireworks viewing at The Ranch is free. Gates at the south entrance will open for vehicle entry at 6:00 PM.
Golden: Fireworks will be launched in Lions Park in Golden on Sunday, July 4th. Additional activities include music provided by two bands, starting at 3:00 PM, along with plenty of food and drink options.
Greeley: Fireworks will take place during The Greeley Stampede, starting at around 9:45 PM in the northwest corner of Island Grove Park.
Kremmling: 'Fire Off the Cliffs' will take place from 4:00 PM to 10:30 PM in the Kremmling Town Square, featuring fireworks, a beer tent, live music, and a variety of vendors.
Louisville: Come out to see the fireworks at the Coal Creek Golf Course Clubhouse on Sunday, July 4 from 9:00 PM to 10:00 PM.
Loveland: Head over to the Ranch Event Complex for fireworks blasting off around 9:15 PM. Gates open at 6:00 PM at the ranch located at 5280 Arena Circle in Loveland.
Parker: Parker is going all-out this Fourth of July with live music, walk-around entertainment, and fireworks display at Salisbury Park. Attendees must pre-purchase event parking passes (one pass is required per vehicle with no-walk in access).
Pueblo: Grab your lawn chairs and blankets for a spectacular fireworks show in downtown Pueblo, set to blast off at 9:30 PM.
Telluride: Telluride will light up this Fourth of July. The celebration in this tiny mountain town kicks off at 11:00 AM with the annual Fourth of July parade on Colorado Avenue (Main Street), followed by Fireman’s Fourth of July BBQ. The evening will end in color with a fireworks display at 9:00 PM at Telluride Town Park, hosted by Telluride Volunteer Fire Department
Thornton: Thornton is hosting a 4th of July celebration starting at 4:00 PM in Carpenter Park Fields. The festivities include a live band, beer garden, food trucks on-site, and dazzling display of fireworks. Please note that recreational vehicles (RVs) are no longer permitted at this event due to safety reasons.
Vail: The skies of Vail will sparkle with fireworks on Sunday, July 4, starting at 9:45 PM. Fireworks will be visible several neighborhoods including Sandstone, Spraddle Creek, and Buffehr Creek.
Westminster: Enjoy the fireworks at the ‘July 4th Celebration’ at Westminster City Park, located at 10455 North Sheridan Boulevard. Fireworks are scheduled to blast off around 9:15 PM. Daytime festivities will be held across four parks in the area, including a car show, face painting, live music, and more. Visit Northglenn’s event page to learn more about these festivities.
Winter Park: Celebrate July 4th in Winter Park with fireworks, games, and a free concert in Rendezvous Event Center featuring Colorado native, Buckstein. The celebration kicks off from 7:00 PM to 10:00 PM, with several festivities held over the weekend, including a 5-K race, rodeo, and yoga in the park.
