Fire risk is high in Colorado, thanks to extreme heat and dry conditions. As a result a number of restrictions have been put in place.

"Since 90% of wildfires are human caused the impacts of inaction on our part are far greater than the impact to our community and we must do everything we can to deter and prevent fires," stated Pitkin County Sheriff Joe DiSalvo.

Editor's Note: Information on fire restrictions and bans can change rapidly. Always check local guidelines and abide by all burn bans in your area. This list includes some of the current bans and restrictions, but may not include all current bans and restrictions. ALWAYS CHECK WITH A LOCAL  AND OFFICIAL SOURCE FOR UPDATED RESTRICTION INFORMATION PRIOR TO SPARKING A FLAME.

Here's where you can find information about some of the fire restrictions in place across the state, as of 12:01 a.m. on Wednesday, June 16.

  1. Dolores County
  2. Eagle County (set to go in effect on Friday, June 18)
  3. Grand County
  4. La Plata County
  5. Moffat County
  6. Montezuma County (in effect as of 6:00 a.m. Wednesday)
  7. Pitkin County
  8. San Juan National Forest
  9. Summit County (set to go in effect on Friday, June 18)
  11. Medicine Bow-Routt National Forests and Thunder Basin National Grassland

Stage 1 fire restrictions prohibit the following:

  1. Igniting, building, maintaining, or using a fire (includes fires fueled by charcoal or briquettes) outside of a permanent metal or concrete fire pit or grate within developed recreation sites.
  2. Smoking except in an enclosed vehicle or building, a developed recreation site, or while stopped in an area at least 3’ in diameter that is barren or cleared of all flammable materials
  3. Operating a chainsaw without an effective and properly installed USDA- or Society of Automotive Engineers (SAE)- approved spark arrestor, a chemical pressurized fire extinguisher
  4. Blasting, welding, or operating acetylene or other torch with open flame without being in a cleared area of at least 10 feet in diameter and keeping a chemical pressurized fire extinguisher
  5. Using an explosive such as fuses, blasting caps, fireworks, rockets, tracers, and incendiary ammunition. 

The fine for violating the fire ban is $500 for a first offense, $750 for a second offense, and $1,000 for a third and subsequent offenses, on top of restitution.

Temperatures are expected to soar over the 100s in Colorado this week as the heat wave continues to shatter record highs. Excessive heat warnings will remain in effect through Friday for some areas.

For additional information on how to prevent wildfires, please visit  dfpc.colorado.gov.

For information on current wildfires in Colorado, please visit www.inciweb.org.

