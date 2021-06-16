Fire risk is high in Colorado, thanks to extreme heat and dry conditions. As a result a number of restrictions have been put in place.
"Since 90% of wildfires are human caused the impacts of inaction on our part are far greater than the impact to our community and we must do everything we can to deter and prevent fires," stated Pitkin County Sheriff Joe DiSalvo.
Stage I fire restrictions go into effect on the #SanJuanNF at 12:01am on June 16. SW Colorado is in extreme drought with continued hot, dry weather in the forecast, creating a critical fire environment.— SanJuanNF (@SanJuanNF) June 15, 2021
Stage I order https://t.co/TkPQ7b1mTE
News release: https://t.co/ELekO901SF pic.twitter.com/vXhueRFzsw
Grand County is moving into Stage 1 Fire Restrictions at noon on Wednesday, June 16th.— Grand County Sheriff (@GrandCoSheriff) June 15, 2021
Press Release~ https://t.co/6Eni0RqWpg#GrandCounty #FireRestrictions #COFire pic.twitter.com/MFSG4yxCdn
Editor's Note: Information on fire restrictions and bans can change rapidly. Always check local guidelines and abide by all burn bans in your area. This list includes some of the current bans and restrictions, but may not include all current bans and restrictions. ALWAYS CHECK WITH A LOCAL AND OFFICIAL SOURCE FOR UPDATED RESTRICTION INFORMATION PRIOR TO SPARKING A FLAME.
Here's where you can find information about some of the fire restrictions in place across the state, as of 12:01 a.m. on Wednesday, June 16.
- Dolores County
- Eagle County (set to go in effect on Friday, June 18)
- Grand County
- La Plata County
- Moffat County
- Montezuma County (in effect as of 6:00 a.m. Wednesday)
- Pitkin County
- San Juan National Forest
- Summit County (set to go in effect on Friday, June 18)
- Grand County
- Medicine Bow-Routt National Forests and Thunder Basin National Grassland
Fire Restriction Updates: Our map is updated to reflect new fire restrictions put in place by counties across the state this week— CO - Emergency Mgmt (@COEmergency) June 16, 2021
➡️https://t.co/UzWRMnUD8R
The map is updated as restrictions change at the county level.
Federal land & parks not shared on the map. #COFire
Stage 1 fire restrictions prohibit the following:
- Igniting, building, maintaining, or using a fire (includes fires fueled by charcoal or briquettes) outside of a permanent metal or concrete fire pit or grate within developed recreation sites.
- Smoking except in an enclosed vehicle or building, a developed recreation site, or while stopped in an area at least 3’ in diameter that is barren or cleared of all flammable materials
- Operating a chainsaw without an effective and properly installed USDA- or Society of Automotive Engineers (SAE)- approved spark arrestor, a chemical pressurized fire extinguisher
- Blasting, welding, or operating acetylene or other torch with open flame without being in a cleared area of at least 10 feet in diameter and keeping a chemical pressurized fire extinguisher
- Using an explosive such as fuses, blasting caps, fireworks, rockets, tracers, and incendiary ammunition.
The fine for violating the fire ban is $500 for a first offense, $750 for a second offense, and $1,000 for a third and subsequent offenses, on top of restitution.
Temperatures are expected to soar over the 100s in Colorado this week as the heat wave continues to shatter record highs. Excessive heat warnings will remain in effect through Friday for some areas.
Today looks to be the hottest day of the week and year as the #heat wave continues. Several record highs look to be broken again with some areas trying to make a run at all time record highs. Excessive heat warnings remain in effect through Friday for some valleys. #COwx #UTwx pic.twitter.com/dHJlHS8kls— NWS Grand Junction (@NWSGJT) June 16, 2021
Fire weather will remain active across the West today and tomorrow. Dry and windy conditions will lead to several areas of elevated fire weather. Another concern will be dry thunderstorm activity in the Southwest and central Rockies, which could promote fire starts in dry fuels. pic.twitter.com/rskRuYLHd9— NWS Storm Prediction Center (@NWSSPC) June 16, 2021
For additional information on how to prevent wildfires, please visit dfpc.colorado.gov.
For information on current wildfires in Colorado, please visit www.inciweb.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.